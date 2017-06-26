Sunday's Child | Gratitude for Healing, Reflection on Psalm 30

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/06/gratitude-for-healing-reflection-on.html



“O Lord, you brought up my soul from Sheol, restored me to life from among those gone down to the pit.”

We can pray this psalm of gratitude for the healing that God has provided us.

And not just healing from physical diseases. Sheol is that lowest of places, a separation from all friends, a separation even from God. We are in Sheol at those moments of greatest distress and isolation.

But, even in Sheol, we remember our Lord.