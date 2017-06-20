SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | GOD’S WAYS

the MethoBlog

“For My thoughts are not your thoughts,

    neither are your ways My ways, declares the Lord.

For as the heavens are higher than the earth,

    so are My ways higher than your ways

    and My thoughts than your thoughts.”  (Isaiah 55:8-9)

The way God works is totally different than the way the world works, because the goals are totally different. If you want to build an organization, human wisdom will do it, but if you want to reveal the ways of God, you have to use God’s ways.

— adapted from Henry Blackaby


