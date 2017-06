Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/gods-tenderness.html



“God takes care of His people like a shepherd. He gathers them like lambs in His arms and carries them close to Him.” (Isaiah 40:11)



We have been touched by God’s tenderness — all the tenderness of a gentle father. God doesn’t come quarreling and wrangling and forcing His way into anyone’s heart. He comes into our hearts like a gentle lamb, not a roaring lion.



— Max Lucado