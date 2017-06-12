SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | GOD WHO IS TRIUNE

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/god-who-is-triune.html



The Trinity is what we have if Jesus Christ is indeed God with us, God as God really is. The Trinity shows that God is in relationship, that God is constantly, relentlessly relational, outgoing, and incarnational. We can have new church starts, growing churches, and an expansive Kingdom of God because we have a God who is Triune. The Trinity designates God as communicative, loving, relational, and on the move.



— U.M. Bishop Will Willimon from an online interview







