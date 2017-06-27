the MethoBlog

SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | GOD HEARS OUR PRAYERS

To affirm that God hears our prayers is to make a major claim about God and God’s openness to us. God hears our prayers because He has affirmed His availability to us in Jesus Christ. Such a statement must be made softly and with an appreciation of its magnitude. God, in Jesus Christ, has made Himself available to us. We are able to hear God as the Holy Spirit opens our ears and makes us available to God.

— Thomas A. Langford in “Christian Wholeness

