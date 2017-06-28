Sandpiper's Thoughts | Gideon, Part 3

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/06/gideon-part-3.html



As I mentioned on Monday, I was asked to lead a Sunday school class at Annual Conference. This is a series of posts from my notes. The lesson is based on Judges 6: 11-18. Today’s post is about verses 14-18.

14 Then the Lord turned to him and said, “You have strength, so go and rescue Israel from the power of Midian. Am I not personally sending you?”

15 But again Gideon said to him, “With all due respect, my Lord, how can I rescue Israel? My clan is the weakest in Manasseh, and I’m the youngest in my household.”

16 The Lord replied, “Because I’m with you, you’ll defeat the Midianites as if they were just one person.”

17 Then Gideon said to him, “If I’ve gained your approval, please show me a sign that it’s really you speaking with me. 18 Don’t leave here until I return, bring out my offering, and set it in front of you.”

The Lord replied, “I’ll stay until you return.”

Then looking at these verses: