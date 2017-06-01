Be the change | Getting Distracted in Prayer? Rejoice.

Original Posting At http://www.jasonvalendy.net/blog/2017/6/1/getting-distracted-in-prayer-rejoice



There is a story that I came across some many years ago and for the life of me I cannot locate the source. (If you know where this is from I would love to know!) The gist of the story is:

A student was frustrated that he was getting distracted in his prayer and meditation. He went to the teacher and expressed what he saw to be a problem. The teacher, after seeing the distress in her student said to be thankful for the distractions. She then saw a shock come over her student and she went on to explain, “each distraction is an opportunity to return to the heart of God.”

The distractions in prayer and meditation are going to happen. If we cannot return (repent) to a simple prayer or moment of silence, then we are going to have a difficult time returning (repenting) to God or neighbor when we really screw up. The distractions are an opportunity to practice returning when the stakes are really low.