the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

United Methodist Insight | Four Things You Can Do When You Are Anxious

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/in-the-church/practicing-faith/four-things-you-can-do-when-you-are-anxious/


The Rev. Jack Shitama offers four down-to-earth techniques for putting Jesus’ spiritual counsel against worry into practice.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service