Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/mongorille/btSI/~3/wy90fyTfzj8/



If I had a big furry hat like Stephen Colbert and could make decrees, I would declare that fear could no longer be used in argumentation in the life of the church. At two different annual conferences I attended this year, the speeches against constitutional amendment two centered on the fear of an unknown future … Continue reading Fear