Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Fatal Forgeries – A Review

Fatal Forgeries









by

Ritter Ames





A Review





Laura Beacham’s parents were art thieves. She was in the art recovery business. That at times put her at odds with much of the rest of her family – and those odds could be fatal. That theses sounded intriguing, but I was disappointed in its implementation.





The book is inviting as the characters travel throughout Europe, visiting or traveling near landmarks in London, Barcelona, and Paris. Similarly, the book introduced me to the world of art, particularly as created by Caravaggio, an Italian artist. These side trips did give value to the book and made the trip interesting as I used Google and Wikipedia to discover more of these unknown worlds.





The book, however, has one large problem – it does not offer a complete story. This reader felt as if he were set up, but that nothing was accomplished in its 300 pages. Paintings were not returned, parents were not found, thieves were not caught (though one murderer was).





I kept hoping for some conclusion of the story, but it never came. Like an afternoon soap opera (with far less romance), one can only hope the next book offers the satisfactory ending expects from an enjoyable book.

