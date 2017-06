Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/06/29/false-prophets-known-fruit/



Google is filled with legalistic, fundamentalist explanations of what a false prophet is. Usually it has something to do with supporting homosexuality or questioning whether non-Christians go to hell. Unsurprisingly, none of these explanations engage Jesus’ statement that “you will know them by their fruits.”