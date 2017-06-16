Joseph Yoo - Medium | Eleven

Original Posting At https://josephyoo.com/eleven-1a8b4981564d?source=rss----558f6497142f---4
This post is not about that Eleven — even though she’s a bad ass.
It’s an even bigger and better and far more important eleven: today we celebrate our 11th anniversary.
I know!
Wow.
Eleven years, 3 different states, 6 different cities, one (BIG) little boy…
Time sure does fly…
Thanks to my anchor; my friend; my wife; the one who keeps me grounded and humbled; the one who pushes me to be more — where would I be without you?
Can’t wait to see what the next few decades have in store for us!
Anniversaries come and
Anniversaries go — but
May our happiness continue on
Forever. (an Irish Toast)
