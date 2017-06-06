This Day With God | Discover The Blessings

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/06/discover-the-blessings/



In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit intercedes for us through wordless groans. And he who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God. – Romans 8:26-27

Life is not always easy and we sometimes question why bad things happen to us but even in our weakest moments our faith helps us to step ahead. As pointed out in the post “Step Ahead With The Spirit” we have available to us a power that can take on whatever comes our way.

The Spirit helps us even in our weakest moments to solve problems at work, at home, and wherever we are. The key to fulfilling the mission God has for us is knowing how to live life by applying the intangibles of faith into the tangibles of good deeds.

As emphasized in the song Blessings by Laura Story, have faith that even in your weakest moments that there is a greater strength inside that is at work to provide blessings for your future.





