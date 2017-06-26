Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/06/daring-to-be-disciples-231/
This is the second sermon in our Lenten Sermon Series, “Living Our Baptismal Calling.” Jesus said we must be “born again” or “born from above.” What does this mean for us as we seek to live as Christians in the world today?
- Sermon Title: Daring to be Disciples
- Preacher: Allen McGraw
- Date: 6/25/2017
- Time: Morning Worship Service
- Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley
- Scripture Reference: Matthew 10:24-39
If you have trouble playing this episode in your feed reader or email client, then visit http://allenmcgraw.libsyn.com for a complete list of episodes.
The post Daring to be Disciples (#231) appeared first on allenmcgraw.com.
Daring to be Disciples (#231) was first posted on June 26, 2017 at 12:38 pm.
©2014 “Filling Up and Pouring Out“. Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. Contact me at allenmcgraw@gmail.com
Leave a Reply