This Day With God | Crucified with Christ

I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. – Galatians 2:20

One thing is for sure and creates true joy for the future; by accepting Christ as Savior, things only get better. The negative past is washed away, the joy of the present is highlighted, and the future is brighter each and every day.

These thoughts were also brought out in the post “The Promise Of The Spirit” and give us a lift for each day. The memories we make today will give us a lift, the weather can give us a lift, and the ultimate lift is knowing that the future is bright because of the reward God has for all that believe in His Son.

Enjoy today's song Multiplied by Need to Breath and receive the multiplied effect of the Spirit inside which is like radiant diamonds bursting inside with the promise of a great future filled with the never ending flow of grace.






