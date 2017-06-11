One Disciple's Journey | Core Convictions of the Church of God Movement

Original Posting At http://bobbrookejr.blogspot.com/2017/06/core-convictions-of-church-of-god.html
“God’s Church is holy only when it actually exists in a given place as the living family of God. God’s Church is holy only as its membership is sanctified, or in Warner’s words, “Filled with Thy presence, now.” Holiness has always been a central conviction of the Church of God. Our movement has been a quest for both holiness and unity. In fact, unity is only, and will be only, found in a holy church.
“Our pioneers assumed that the solution to sectism lay in the work of the Sanctifier. Warner once wrote, “you need not waste time in planning general union movements, or praying the LORD to restore the unity of His Church, until you go down under the blood and have every bone of contention and cause of division purged our of your own heart.”
“I’m sure your are aware that over the years the teaching about sanctification has become muddled among us. We’ve reacted to preaching which has expounded the doctrine of Christian holiness a little too neatly, and have become preoccupied with related issues like dress and entertainment. We’ve become quick to deny that we are charismatics, or that we are Pentecostal, even though such words are biblical and represent fundamental realities in the Christian life.
“But whatever our failings and fears, we must never become silent about the call to holiness. D. Otis Teasley’s hymn must remain our clarion call. “Back to the blessed old Bible, Back to the light of its word; Be on our banners forever, ‘Holiness Unto the LORD.” Scripture is plain: “As He who called you is holy, be holy yourselves,’ and “In all things grow up into Him who is the head, that is, Christ.” The Church of God is holy, as its members are sanctified and grown-up in Christ. God’s Church can be, must be – holy!
The third core conviction: God’s Church is One.
“Having been cleansed by the Sanctifier’s fire of perfect love, our pioneers became impatient with Christians who failed to accept, and love, each other. Surely, if we have each been grafted into the living, holy body of Christ, then we are one with each other in that one body. As Warner wrote, “O brethren, how this perfect love unites us all in Jesus!” In the early days of our movement the call was for Christians to walk in the way of holiness, renounce the sin of sectism, and stand together. Free in Christ – together.
“Probably nothing is more central to what we are about as the Church of God Reformation Movement than the concern for Christian unity. Our hearts have been broken, because we have believed that God grieves over the factions and divisions among His people. We know that such division hinders the mission of His Church. We have emphasized that true Christian unity is a divine gift to us. We receive it. We don’t contrive it.
“One key lesson we’re still learning, though, is that Christian unity is both given and gained. Ephesians 4:3 assumes the gift, calling us to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. Ephesians 4:13, however, points to that which must be gained, calling us to build up the body of Christ until we all attain to the unity of the faith. Christian unity is both a gift and goal. Christ gives the Spirit of unity, but we who receive Him must have the will to make unity a reality.
“It is a frustrating, difficult teaching. the gift has thrilled us, but the goal has stayed just beyond our reach. It’s sad to say, but we have actually refused to fellowship some our brothers and sisters, even in the holiness and evangelical churches, because they haven’t understood what it is that we stand for. We have wanted so badly not to compromise the truth that sometimes we have looked to ourselves as the standard of truth. We have have a tendency to sacrifice fellowship with Christians outside our movement because we have been afraid that they will contaminate us. As one campmeeting preacher recently said, “We have wanted to be a leaven in the loaf without even being mixed in the dough.” And through all this, denominations haven’t disappeared. Divisions continue, sometimes among us, and sometimes even because of us.
“The gift is still real, but the goal is still not achieved. We have learned that making visible and operational the oneness we have in our hearts is not easy. It’s hard! And it’s not always in line with all of our theological understandings. But we are still sure that this unity in Christ, and in the visible church, is not optional. God does will the oneness of His people.
“Some Christians are black, some are white. Some like to jump and shout, while others prefer to sit and meditate. Some tend to emphasize the insights of John Calvin, and some swear by John Wesley. Some are emotional, politically conservative and lovers of campmeetings, while others are politically liberal, and you usually find them in cathedrals or in the streets rather than in revival meetings. Some Christians honestly read a Bible verse one way and some another.
‘But whatever the differences, against all human tendencies to separate, we Christians must will to be one. If we are serious about God’s new covenant, then we will not be quick to think the worse of each other. We will concentrate our commitment on Jesus, and hold less tightly to our own ways. We will be more open to the whole Church of God, and less controlled by the limits of our own customs. We will be speaking to today’s issues, in today’s language, with the same truth and the same intensity of our pioneers.
“Christ alone is central. Jesus is always the subject. Jesus alone transcends the differences among us. He is the key to understanding His Word. Only in Him are we one, or will we ever be one – in Christ Jesus.
“Horace Mann once said, ‘I have never heard anything about the resolutions of the Apostles. But I’ve heard a great deal about their Acts.'” Let’s put our ideal to work. Let’s turn our beautiful words into unifying actions. Let’s be pioneers in our own right. Let’s actually ‘reach our hands in fellowship to every blood washed one.’ Let the prayer of Jesus be our prayer, too: ‘I pray for those who will believe in Me, that all of them my be one, Father, just as You are in Me and I in You. May they also be one in us, so that the world may believe that You sent Me.’
The final core conviction is: God’s Church is God’s Church.
“We didn’t found the Church of God. It found us! We don’t choose the members. We embrace all who are members by God’s Choice. We don’t govern it with a heavy hand. We participate in it with a humble heart. We aren’t the Church of God, but we are a part of it, who cares deeply about all of it.
“Since the Church of God is God’s, it’s my heartfelt desire that we stop thinking so denominationally. You know what I’m saying: “I’m not going there because its sponsored by the Baptists.” “We can’t do that because those aren’t Church of God people.” “you can’t believer like that, because F.G. Smith or Mid-America University teaches this.”
“My friends, neither the Gospel Trumpet, our theologians, nor any of our schools have ever had a corner on truth. And the great moving of the Spirit of God has never been confined to the borders of our fellowship. If we think of ourselves as the standard for God’s Church, we will poison our heritage and fall away from the truth.
“In 1929 D.A. Reardon, speaking to the ministers at the Anderson Campmeeting, said, ‘I believe in a clean, separate, and distinct work for God. But I also believe that we should keep the sectarian stink out of the distinction. There is such a thing,’ he concluded, ‘as stressing the reformation to such an extent that we cause our people to be reformation centered – reformation sectarians.'”
“The worse thing that could happen to us as a church is to become the home of our own brand of sectarianism. If we will determine to think and act like a movement, a part of God’s great movement, then we will not have to spend so much time worrying about whether we’re becoming a denomination. As a movement among God’s people, it is our task to resist becoming a settled and ingrown crowd of Christians.
“It isn’t enough to rely on our past understandings and achievements. Nor is it enough to be learning from our present church leaders, and counting on them to filter out all the obstacles before us. “Jesus is the head of His Church. God’s Church is God’s.
“These core convictions brought the Church of God Movement into being and continue to guide its life. The Church of God is alive, holy, one and divinely ruled. ‘O Church of God, I love the courts, Thou mother of the free; Thou blessed home of all the saved, I dwell content in thee.’
“May God help us to be on our way, toward the goal of a holy, united church for a dark, divided world. May we be encouraged by that promise, ‘I will make a new covenant … They will be my people.’ And may we be sobered by that call to live lives worthy of the calling we have received.”
Leave a Reply