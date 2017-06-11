One Disciple's Journey | Core Convictions of the Church of God Movement

Original Posting At http://bobbrookejr.blogspot.com/2017/06/core-convictions-of-church-of-god.html



Jeremiah 31:31, 33

2 Corinthians 3:6

Ephesians 4:3-6

In June of 1993 ministers of the Church of God gathered in an ante room, then paraded into the old tabernacle of the Church of God (Anderson, IN) campmeeting grounds to hear a message from the LORD. The preacher that day was Barry L. Callen, Dean of Anderson University. He stood up before us, and the others who were there, tall with a graying beard and he said, “I know I look like Daniel S. Warner.” (Who was a late 1800s pioneer minister of the Church of God Reformation Movement). Everyone laughed. “I also know with 1500 ministers sitting before me, it’s going to take more than a similar appearance to the founder of the our movement to convince anyone of our core convictions.” And with that introduction, be began his message. I was one of the ministers there that day, and I heard a Word from the LORD. The core convictions that Dr. Callen laid out for us have became mine, too. And they still are! This is what I heard him say.

“The LORD declared through the prophet Jeremiah that 1) He would have a new covenant, and that 2) He would have a new people. The prophecy found its complete fulfillment in the ministry of Jesus Christ and in the establishment of His body – the Church. The writings of Paul make it clear that all who come into that Church – the new covenant community – are enabled to live lives worthy of their calling and ministers of the new covenant and are charged with keeping the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.

“Our predecessors in the Church of God Reformation Movement were some very special men and women, who dared as God’s new people to take the implications of the new covenant with a new seriousness. One young minister named Daniel Sidney Warner wrote this in his journal on December 13, 1877. “The day was mild and fair. Took a walk in the woods to commune with God. Thought much about the words of God, ‘I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel … They shall be my people …'” Then he wrote, “Amen, LORD. I am yours, forever. Fill me with Your presence, now. LORD, reveal Yourself in me. At Your feet I humbly bow to receive the holy seal.”

“There the light of basic Christian truth was beginning to shine again. There was issued a radical call to live out the implications of Christ’s new covenant. That day a fresh commitment was made to be God’s new people, to live holy lives in a unified Church. Today we are gathered together in this beautiful sanctuary as the inheritors of a rich, religious tradition. We gather as Bible believing disciples, returning to Bible truth and moving ahead with a vision of the Church. But before we attempt to call out other Christians, who are serious about the new covenant Church and being God’s people, we better make sure we know about the Church, that we have seen the Church, and that we are practicing what we know and have seen. With that in mind I declare these core convictions about the Church of God.

The first core conviction is: God’s Church is Alive .

“Despite the false fronts and lies of past and present religious leaders and all the doctrinal heresies of the centuries; despite the rise and fall of nations and government, and all the oppressive tactics of ideologies like communism and Marxism; despite the deadening effects of denominationalism, and the apathy present even in some of our own churches; despite all of the efforts of the power of darkness … God’s Church is still alive and well.

“The words of Charles Naylor’s hymn describe what our pioneers faced: ‘The light of eventide now shines, the darkness to dispel … for out of Babel God doth call His scattered saints in one …’ The visible church structures of that time were in the dark. They were in the wilderness. There was division and discouragement. But, there was also hope. There were still ‘the glories of fair Zion’ and ‘the light of eventide.’

“In 1895, the year that D.S. Warner died, William D. Schell declared, “Hell never can destroy the Church.” Not the Church built by our Savior. Upon the solid rock of Christ – still she stands! The Church of God … not a human organization, but a living organism … brought into being by God … alive with His living presence and His power.

“Today governments continue to oppress, and materialism is a worldwide menace. But God’s Church is alive! Today there are more nuclear warheads than ever, we seem to be losing the war on drugs, and the cults continue to grow. But the Church of God is alive and will overcome. Today denominationalism is still deadening. But through it all God has a people, a new people, who are moving ahead with their Master, moving into the future with the One who holds its outcome in His hand.

“In another generation we will be gone, this building may have collapsed in decay, our nations may be nuclear wastelands, and our church committees may be forgotten experiments. But God’s family will still be celebrating … either in this town, some other place, or around His throne in heaven. No matter what else is dead, the Church of God will be alive.

“Do not be afraid,” said Jesus. “I am the first and the last. I am the living One. I was dead and, behold, I am alive for ever and ever.” (Revelation 1:17-18) “I will build my Church,” announced Jesus, “And the gates of hell will not overcome it.” (Matthew 16:18) Be sure of this” Whatever the opposition – God’s Church is alive!

The second core conviction: God’s Church is Holy .