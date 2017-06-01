This Day With God | Clear Way To Our Victory

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/01/clear-way-to-our-victory/



For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God. – Ephesians 2:8

In the post “Discover the Freedom In Christ”, Paul reemphasized the importance of Christ in our heart for there is great power in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. His death on the Cross and resurrection became the clear way to our victory.

This day with God, take in the Word to fortify. Remain optimistic because with God, we are highly favored and as pointed out in the song My Victory by Crowder, the Cross which was meant to kill became our victory and makes us live again.





