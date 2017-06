Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/church-leader-podcast-episode-27-what-does-your-building-say/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=church-leader-podcast-episode-27-what-does-your-building-say



Communication is important, but what does the condition of your facilities say to people visiting your church? On today’s podcast, we sit down with Fred Halfpap from First UMC in Murfreesboro, TN to talk about what our facility says about your church.