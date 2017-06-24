Seedbed | Christians Hope from the Future (Pete Greig)

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/christians-hope-from-the-future-pete-greig/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=christians-hope-from-the-future-pete-greig



In today’s video, Pete Greig tells the church that Christians actually live and hope from the future. This is what it means to live eschatologically—in light of Christ’s coming return to our earth.

Get all of the New Room 2016 keynote and breakout talks today for 25% off! Use code TALKS25 at checkout. The keynote speakers included Pete Greig, Danielle Strickland, Prabhu Singh, James Swanson, Andrea Summers, Rebekah Lyons, Ken Collins, Ben Witherington III, Jerry Kulah, Gabe Lyons.

Space is limited, so don’t miss out: REGISTER for the next New Room Conference.