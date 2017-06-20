Be the change | Catechism is not enough…

Original Posting At http://www.jasonvalendy.net/blog/2017/6/12/lmjo2gno96sxki1c959cozoyutrc70



From his book, The God Who Comes, the late Carlo Carretto sates:

The catechism is not enough, theology is not enough, formulas are not enough to explain the Unity and Trinity of God. We need loving communication, we need the presence of the Spirit. That is why I do not believe in theologians who do not pray, who are not in humble communication of love with God. Neither do I believe in the existence of any human power to pass on authentic knowledge of God. Only God can speak about himself, and only the Holy Spirit, who is love, can communicate this knowledge to us. When there is a crisis in the Church, it is always here: a crisis of contemplation.

In all the conversation about the future of the UMC. The concern about people not “following the Discipline” and those who “unequally apply the Discipline”. The chatter about Love Your Neighbor and the Wesleyan Covenant Association. The chatter around the UMC is one emphasizing the practical, relevant and the immediate. To put it another way, we focus on the things that are not contemplation.

When we are have the same vigor around the need for silence that we do around protesting. When we are concerned about what pastors are “being still” than where they are marching. When we are more concerned about the Church’s relationship with Christ than who is getting married. Then we are beginning to see a Church that is moving from our crisis.

Until the days of loving and humble communication, we will be in crisis.