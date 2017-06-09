SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | CASTING YOUR CARES ON THE LORD

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/casting-your-cares-on-lord.html



“Cast your cares on the LORD and He will sustain you.” — Psalm 55:22 (NIV)



The word “cast” brings a picture of throwing or pushing away and that is exactly what we must learn to do with our worldly cares. Jesus can handle them. We sometimes give them a nice kick toward the Lord in a sort of ceremonial way, but hang on just enough to stay involved! We may actually be thinking, “Well, I can handle this or that myself;” and that thinking gets us into trouble. We try to fix, control or otherwise manipulate situations that we should have left to our Lord. Fling your cares toward our loving Lord and enjoy the freedom of living!



— Rev. Gary Stone

