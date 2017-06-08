SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | CAREGIVING AS A MEANS TO GROW

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/caregiving-as-means-to-grow.html



Caregiving is a deeply ingrained human response to suffering. We want to ease pain, to restore calm and peace to those in need. But caregiving takes a toll… It is hard to listen to others when the pains and troubles of our own lives are clamoring for attention.



But if we learn to listen to our own needs and wants, that listening can free us to learn to become truly present to the inner deep and fragile beauty of those under our care. Then even the most mundane and repetitive caregiving tasks can become a means for us to grow.



— Henri Nouwen in “A Spirituality of Caregiving”







