SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | CALLING ON GOD

To enter God’s refuge, we must first call out to God. Psalm 91:15 says, “He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him and honor him.”

For the life of me, I can’t figure out how this calling-on-God thing works, but it does. The Bible tells us to walk by faith, not by sight, and this is one of those times when we can’t understand why something works, we can only trust in God and then be delighted when we experience it.

For centuries now, Christians have poured out their hearts to the Lord and found treasured moments of refuge. This is incredibly good news. We don’t have to get out a map, calculate how far away each one of the cities of refuge is, and then embark on a journey. We don’t have to drive to a monastery. We don’t have to call a minister. We don’t have to wait until the next church service. The front seat of our cars will work nicely. Our offices, our homes, our construction trailers — they’re all as good as the most elaborate cathedral. We can access the refuge of God anytime, anywhere. All we have to do is to acknowledge our need, move from self-sufficiency to dependence, and ask God to become our hiding place.

— Bill Hybels in “The God You’re Looking For”

