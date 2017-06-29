Musings of a Naked Alien | Called to Shine!

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/jesus-brutalized.html
At night, in the dark, Jesus was arrested;
But Jesus was the Light.
At night, in the dark, Jesus was tortured;
But Jesus was the Light.
At night, in the dark, Jesus was mocked;
But Jesus was the Light.
At night, in the dark, Jesus was denied;
But Jesus was the Light.
At night, in the dark, Jesus was put on trial;
But Jesus was the Light.
At night, in the dark, Jesus was convicted;
But Jesus was the Light.
At night, in the dark, the tomb was sealed.
But,
At dawn, in the light, the tomb was empty.
We have been called to reflect the Light.
We have been called to be the Light.
We have been called to reveal the Light.
Leave a Reply