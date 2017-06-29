Musings of a Naked Alien | Called to Shine!

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/jesus-brutalized.html



When I hear of young black men brutalized, stigmatized, and warehoused;

When I hear of women being objectified, commodified, and subjugated;

When I hear of the elderly, the children, and the poor being used and abused;

When I hear of those protesting against a system of injustice being beaten and gassed;

When I hear the ensuing silence…

I think upon Jesus.

At night, in the dark, Jesus was arrested;

But Jesus was the Light.

At night, in the dark, Jesus was tortured;

But Jesus was the Light.

At night, in the dark, Jesus was mocked;

But Jesus was the Light.

At night, in the dark, Jesus was denied;

But Jesus was the Light.

At night, in the dark, Jesus was put on trial;

But Jesus was the Light.

At night, in the dark, Jesus was convicted;

But Jesus was the Light.

At night, in the dark, the tomb was sealed.



But,



At dawn, in the light, the tomb was empty.



We have been called to reflect the Light.

We have been called to be the Light.

We have been called to reveal the Light.







Tiwago







