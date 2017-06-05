Jason C. Stanley | Book Review: Sleepless Nights and Kisses for Breakfast

Original Posting At http://jasoncstanley.com/book-review-sleepless-nights-kisses-breakfast/



The latest from jasoncstanley.com:

Sleepless Nights and Kisses for Breakfast: Reflections on Fatherhood, Matteo Bussola, Penguin Group TarcherPerigee, 2017. Fatherhood, I have learned in the past two years, is a true gift. Sure, there are moments when the whining and the fussing gets a little weary, but hey, we all whine and fuss, right? All of those moments are […]

The post Book Review: Sleepless Nights and Kisses for Breakfast appeared first on Jason C. Stanley.