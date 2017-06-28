Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Bible Story Coloring & Activity Book – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/06/bible-story-coloring-activity-book.html



I eagerly awaited the arrival of my review copy of this book, but I was not sure what to expect. However, I found myself wonderfully surprised when I found this book in my mailbox this week. Rather than a 20+ page book of easy activities, I found an almost 400-page book of activities that would be satisfying to kids from pre-K through elementary school.





The activities range from simple coloring pages to various kinds of puzzles and combinations of both. About half of the activities are clearly tied to a Scripture passage, usually a chapter or two. Others are related to a nearby page and its scripture passage. It should be noted, that almost all can be directly connected to a scripture passage, several of those do not have a direct reference to a scripture.





And as the cover says, “… and more”. This collection of activities would be great on a road trip with kids, for a child to use while staying home when sick, as a boring summer day’s activities, etc. The book would serve as an excellent supplement to a morning Sunday School class or mid-week children’s activity time. Parents may want to consider the book as a stocking stuffer for Christmas.

