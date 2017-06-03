Musings of a Naked Alien | Beyond Limits

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/beyond-limits.html
Prayer from: The Green Bible devotional
(photography by tiwago)
musings of the methodist world
Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/beyond-limits.html
|
“Great God, we have taxed ourselves and your creation beyond our limits. Give us the strength to rest, the power to slow down, the will to relax. Let us be agents of healing and restoration as we allow the earth to rest with us. And as we rest, turn our eyes and hearts to you. Help us find meaning not in activity but in your peaceful presence.”
Carla Barnhill
Prayer from: The Green Bible devotional
(photography by tiwago)
Leave a Reply