Musings of a Naked Alien | Beyond Limits

“Great God, we have taxed ourselves and your creation beyond our limits. Give us the strength to rest, the power to slow down, the will to relax. Let us be agents of healing and restoration as we allow the earth to rest with us. And as we rest, turn our eyes and hearts to you. Help us find meaning not in activity but in your peaceful presence.”


Carla Barnhill

Prayer from: The Green Bible devotional

