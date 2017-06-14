Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Beyond Justice – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/06/beyond-justice-review.html



Beyond Justice

by

Cara Putman

A Review

Cara Putman has created a captivating legal thriller based on the many issues present in the immigration discussion – particularly the immigration of children – legal and illegal.

A trained lawyer, I found Ms. Putman’s description of the law understandable and believable. Her use of legal references allows the reader to delve deeper into the legal issues discussed in the book. The law is not merely described but is used to build an engaging story in which Hayden McCarthy, is handed an unwinnable case. The client has recently legally immigrated to the US with her younger child. When she discovers that her older son has been caught crossing into the US illegally and has been murdered while in custody, she approaches Elliot and Johnson, the law firm for whom Hayden works, to discover the truth and ensure justice follows. The ensuing hornets’ nest endangers the life of the client, her child, Hayden McCarthy, and her friends. Set Washington DC and its environs, as well cross country to Waco, TX, the story takes us on a bumpy ride that will easily hold the reader’s attention.

My only disappointment is that it appears the author is attempting to build a series of book..s around the “justice” theme, but not around the characters introduced in this book. This implies that each book in the series will stand alone, rather than continue to build upon characters with whom we have already become familiar.

______________

This review is based on a free electronic copy provided by the publisher for the purpose of creating this review. The opinions expressed are my own.











