Being worn out is a bit like the all you can eat buffet

I take in so much because it is so delicious

Gorging my self on conversation

And tasks

My inbox never stops refilling

My mind is worn down by its demands

And so to stop eating, to stop

working and to stop stretching to do one more thing

Is a spiritual exercise

Not easily mastered

When there is so much to taste.

SPM

6/27/17