This Day With God | Be Strong and of Good Courage

Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. – Joshua 1:9

Within the passage Exodus 22:1-15 as written about in the post “Love Your Neighbor as Yourself” are penalties for deliberate theft and negligence. This passage elaborates on the Eighth Commandment in which the instruction is to not kill or steal but to show genuine concern for your neighbor.

In order to manage society’s problems, we should each show concern for our neighbor’s possessions and alert authorities if a theft or crime is taking place in our neighborhood. As in the song Voice of Truth by Casting Crowns, we should have the courage to make a stand against those who take advantage of others.





