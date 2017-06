Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/06/23/atonement-basic-explanation/



Atonement is the centerpiece of Christian theology. It’s a compound word that literally means what God does through Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross to rescue humans from our self-alienation and make us “at one” with him. In other words, atonement describes how God removes our fear and shame so that we can face him with [Read More…]