Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | Are you ready?

It was January 27th that I received word that the Bishop and Cabinet wanted me to take my “talents to South (Ocean City) Beach”. ( an obvious LeBron James reference), really it was the day I was told that St. Peter’s in Ocean City would be my new appointment as there was a need for me to go there they felt. The last several months has been a series of goodbyes, hellos, and anticipation. It is now just a few short days away and it officially starts and I keep asking myself the same question, “are you ready?”

Some days the answer seems clearer than others but the reality is that I am ready. I am ready because though every moment of this journey I have simply trusted that the Holy Spirit was active. There is no other explanation for any of this than to simply have faith in what God is up to in our lives.

I am also ready because I know that no matter where I am that God has allowed me to find a way to deliver the same timeless message and that message is found in the Gospel of Matthew. In the 22nd chapter Jesus is being challenged and we find this exchange starting in verse 36,

“Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?”

37 Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

That is it! It is simple and it is beautiful. However, don’t make a mistake Jesus is not telling the Pharisees, Sadducees, or us anything new in these verses. In fact, he is simply putting together two pieces of the scripture, one from the book of Deuteronomy and one from Leviticus. This timeless statement from Jesus is the marching orders I come to St. Peter’s with in my heart. We are called to love God and love each other.

In Glassboro, we came up with this idea that we called the C.L.O.W.N. Squad. The acronym clown stands for Creatively Loving Our Wonderful Neighbors. We rallied around this idea because we know that it is the essential piece to be a follower of Jesus Christ.

I am so excited to share with you some of the foundational pieces of the C.L.O.W.N. Squad but that will wait. I just want you to know it is one way for us to be the hands and feet and voice of Jesus for the community and the world. I can’t wait to get started, I am ready…are you?