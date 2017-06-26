SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | A PASSIONATE FAITH

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/a-passionate-faith.html



If our faith is something that really does not make a big difference, if it is actually not crucial that we or others believe, no wonder it seems boring to some of our young. Anything we don’t care about can’t be very interesting. The things we do care about, however, we inevitably talk about… If faith is real, it seeks expression. It will communicate and profess. It will have the energy of passion.



— John F. Kavanaugh in “The Word Encountered”

