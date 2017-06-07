SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | A PANTING DEER

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/a-panting-deer.html



“As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for You, my God.” (Psalm 42:1)



This psalm got made into a song, and sometimes when people sing it they think it means they are supposedto long for God or like church services and church songs. But this psalm is much bigger than that. It means that God is my life-giver and therefore my desire for life cannot be satisfied apart from Him.



This is not a picture of Bambi wandering through a leafy-green, stream-laden forest with a slightly parched throat. This is desert country. No rivers, just wadis — gullies that would contain water only in the rainy season. Now the wadis are dried up, and the deer is going to die if it doesn’t find water. That is us. We were made for soul satisfaction and simply die without it.



If you want life, you want God. You want Him the way a deer dying of thirst wants water. You want God more than you know.

— John Ortberg in “The Me I Want To Be”

#4113