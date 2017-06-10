Thoughts From The Heart On The Left | “A New Start”

Original Posting At https://heartontheleft.wordpress.com/2017/06/10/a-new-start-2/



This will be the back page for the Fishkill United Methodist Church bulletin on 11 June 2017, “Trinity Sunday (Year A). This is also Peace and Justice Sunday.

The key point about Genesis, at least for me, is not how God created the world but why He created it. The book of Genesis, in fact the entire Bible, is about our relationship with God and our relationship with others.

It would be worth considering the words of today’s Gospel reading. Often called the “Great Commission”, Jesus commands the disciples to go and make disciples of all the people. But in the Cotton Patch Gospel and the Message , this passage speaks of the disciples teaching people in the ways that they were taught.

We are called to begin anew, to teach others what we have been taught, and to work for a world of peace and justice. In the words of Senator Cory Booker,

Don’t speak to me about your religion; first show it to me in how you treat other people. Don’t tell me how much you love your God; show me in how much you love all her children. Don’t preach to me your passion for your faith; teach me through your compassion for your neighbors. In the end, I’m not as interested in what you have to tell or sell as in how you choose to live and give.

In a world where people view confrontation and conflict as the solution, we need a new beginning. We need to seek opportunities to seek justice in new and peaceful ways. Today can be that day.