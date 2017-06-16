the MethoBlog

Seedbed | A New Resource on Science and Faith (Episode 44)

Join Aaron Perry as he talks to Mike Strauss and Chris Reese, editors of the new Dictionary of Christianity and Science: The Definitive Reference for the Interpretation of Christian Faith and Contemporary Science (Zondervan, 2017). Here they explain their work as editors of this volume (along with Paul Copan & Tremper Longman III) and how the disciplines of theology, philosophy and worldview thinking, and science all relate to the critical act of interpreting the meaning of our sacred Scripture.


