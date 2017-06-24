Thoughts From The Heart On The Left | “A Matter of Priorities”

Original Posting At https://heartontheleft.wordpress.com/2017/06/24/a-matter-of-priorities/



This will be on the back page of bulletin of the Fishkill United Methodist Church for 25 June 2017, the 3rd Sunday after Pentecost (Year A). It is based on the scriptures – Genesis 21: 8 – 21, Romans 6: 1 – 11, Matthew 10: 24 ‑ 39

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, these can be the best times or they can be the worst times. We live in a world that many people see as devoid of hope or opportunities.

And we wonder how we can change this; how can we bring hope and opportunity to the world?

We can do great things but that it is not possible when we see faith as an individual thing. When we do that, these times become the worst times.

You see, when we see our faith only in terms of what it means for us, when we hold onto our faith and do not share it, it becomes useless to us. And such a vision of faith makes it very difficult to understand the faith of others.

When we share our faith with others, it allows others to share their faith with us. And in this sharing of faith, opportunities arise.