GILESGATE JOURNAL | A Doctor in the House

Today was a day to smile until our cheeks hurt. This was a day to be proud of hard work and perseverance. This was a day to laugh and celebrate with friends. This was a day to be in awestruck wonder of the journey thus far. Today was graduation day. The majesty of the Cathedral was a perfect place to reflect the legacy of nearly a thousand years of theological education in Durham. If a picture says 1,000 words then we may just let these pictures do all the conversing because truly this is a day that words escape us. Enjoy and thank you all for the part that you have played in this journey.

