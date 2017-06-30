the MethoBlog

GILESGATE JOURNAL | A Doctor in the House

Today was a day to smile until our cheeks hurt.  This was a day to be proud of hard work and perseverance.  This was a day to laugh and celebrate with friends.  This was a day to be in awestruck wonder of the journey thus far.  Today was graduation day. The majesty of the Cathedral was a perfect place to reflect the legacy of nearly a thousand years of theological education in Durham.  If a picture says 1,000 words then we may just let these pictures do all the conversing because truly this is a day that words escape us.  Enjoy and thank you all for the part that you have played in this journey.

Love,

The Haynes



















