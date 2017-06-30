SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | A CENTRAL VERSE IN OUR LIVES

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/a-central-verse-in-our-lives.html



Did you know that Psalm 118 is the middle of the entire Bible? Psalm 117, before Psalm 118, is the shortest chapter in the Bible. Psalm 119, after Psalm 118, is the longest chapter in the Bible. The Bible has 594 chapters before Psalm 118 and 594 chapters after Psalm 118. If you add up all the chapters except Psalm 118, you get a total of 1188 Chapters. Psalm 118 verse 8 is the middle verse of the entire Bible. Should the central verse then not have an important message? No matter how you look at it, this should be a central verse in our lives! “It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to rely on human beings.” (Psalm 118:8)



— Unknown

