Defining Grace | 41: Preaching with Purpose – An Interview with Rev. Adam Hamilton – Art of the Sermon

Original Posting At http://defininggrace.com/aots/041/
Guest: Rev. Adam Hamilton, Founding and Lead Pastor at The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection (Leawood, KS)
General Topic: Purposeful Preaching
Introduction to Adam (1:22)
Philosophy of preaching (2:13)
Church mission statements (3:30)
How Adam’s preaching has evolved (5:48)
Categories of sermons (7:21)
Adam’s “travel” series (12:24)
Young preachers (17:13)
Handling distractions (19:43)
Two approaches to preaching (25:13)
Favorite and challenging preaching experiences (28:39)
Recommended resources (32:48)
How to follow the Adam (35:18)
Links to things mentioned in the episode
- Adam Hamilton’s Website
- Church of the Resurrection
- Adam Hamilton on Amazon
- Moses: In the Footsteps of the Reluctant Prophet
- 24 Hours That Changed the World
- The Journey: Walking the Road to Bethlehem
- The Way: Walking in the Footsteps of Jesus
- The Call: The Life and Message of the Apostle Paul
- Revival: Faith as Wesley Lived It
- Harry Emerson Fosdick
- James Stuart Stewart
- Speaking Well: Essential Skills for Speakers, Leaders, and Preachers
- Unleashing the Word: Preaching with Relevance, Purpose, & Passion
Reaching out to our guest
AdamHamilton.org
@RevAdamHamilton (Twitter)
@RevAdamHamilton (Instagram)
@PastorAdamHamilton (Facebook)
Next Episode arrives June 15, 2017!
An Interview with Rev. Olu Brown, Founding and Senior Pastor at Impact Church (Atlanta, GA)
Art of the Sermon is a project by Dan Wunderlich of Defining Grace. Learn more at DefiningGrace.com
