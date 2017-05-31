SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | YOUR WORTH

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/05/your-worth.html



“Keep me as the apple of Your eye,

hide me in the shadow of Your wings

from the wicked who are out to destroy me,

from my mortal enemies who surround me.” (Psalm 17:8-9)



A well-known speaker started off his seminar by holding up a $20 bill. In the room of 200, he asked, “Who would like this $20 bill?” Hands started going up. He said, “I am going to give this $20 to one of you but first, let me do this.” He proceeded to crumple the dollar bill up. He then asked, “Who still wants it?” Still the hands were up in the air. “Well,” he replied, “What if I do this?” And he dropped it on the ground and started to grind it into the floor with his shoe. He picked it up, now all crumpled and dirty. “Now who still wants it?” Still the hands went into the air. “My friends, you have all learned a very valuable lesson. No matter what I did to the money, you still wanted it because it did not decrease in value. It was still worth $20.

Many times in our lives, we are dropped, crumpled, and ground into the dirt by the decisions we make and the circumstances that come our way. We feel as though we are worthless. But no matter what has happened or what will happen, you will never lose your value in God’s eyes. Dirty or clean, crumpled or finely creased, you are still priceless to Him. Psalm 17:8 states that God will keep us, “as the apple of His eye.”

The worth of our lives comes not in what we do or who we are but in WHOSE WE ARE! You are special.

— Author Unknown

