Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/05/wild-thing.html



to many

(too many)

the Spirit is a wildflower

joyous and surprising

free

growing where it will

but unrefined

but unrestrained

but uncontrolled

Jesus, spitting

Jesus, making saliva mud

Jesus, healing on the wrong day

not a proper flower

in a proper place

wild

wild

wild





to many

(too many)

the Church is a rose

by any other name





Tiwago









(Image: Hoary Puccoon; photography by tiwago)