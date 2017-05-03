allenmcgraw.com | Why Don’t We Know Him? (#223)

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/05/why-dont-we-know-him-223/



In today’s text, we encounter two disciples of Jesus on the road to Emmaus. Jesus approaches them and strikes up a conversation, yet they don’t recognize him. What is it that keeps us from recognizing Jesus in our own lives?

Sermon Title: Why Don't We Know Him

Preacher: Allen McGraw

Date: 4/30/2017

Time: Morning Worship Service

Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley

Scripture Reference: Luke 24:13-35

