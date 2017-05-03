the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

allenmcgraw.com | Why Don’t We Know Him? (#223)

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/05/why-dont-we-know-him-223/


In today’s text, we encounter two disciples of Jesus on the road to Emmaus. Jesus approaches them and strikes up a conversation, yet they don’t recognize him. What is it that keeps us from recognizing Jesus in our own lives?

  • Sermon Title: Why Don’t We Know Him
  • Preacher: Allen McGraw
  • Date: 4/30/2017
  • Time: Morning Worship Service
  • Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley
  • Scripture Reference: Luke 24:13-35

If you have trouble playing this episode in your feed reader or email client, then visit http://allenmcgraw.libsyn.com for a complete list of episodes.

 


Check out this episode!

The post Why Don’t We Know Him? (#223) appeared first on allenmcgraw.com.

Why Don’t We Know Him? (#223) was first posted on May 3, 2017 at 4:20 pm.
©2014 “Filling Up and Pouring Out“. Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. Contact me at allenmcgraw@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service