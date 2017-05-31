Seedbed | What Happened at Pentecost Must Always Happen in the Church

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/what-happened-at-pentecost-church/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=what-happened-at-pentecost-church



Acts chapter 2 records the even that birthed the church—the falling of the Holy Spirit of God on his people at Pentecost. In today’s Seven Minute Seminary, Dr. Steve Seamands explains how three elements present at Pentecost—wind, fire, and speaking in tongues, all represent the continual work that the Spirit of God wants to accomplish in and through his church.

Quoted in the video: “Unless the Holy Spirit fills, the human spirit fails.” (E. Stanley Jones)

Interested in learning more about the role of the Holy Spirit in early Methodism? Get a first-hand account by William Arthur, The Tongue of Fire from our store now. Steve Seamands has authored a book with Seedbed titled, The Unseen Real: Life in Light of the Ascension of Jesus (2016). In it he shares the critical significance of why Jesus went to heaven to be seated at the right hand of the Father. Get your copy now.