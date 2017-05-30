Thoughts From The Heart On The Left | What Do We Do Next?

Original Posting At https://heartontheleft.wordpress.com/2017/05/29/what-do-we-do-next-2/



I didn’t post anything for Memorial Day and perhaps i should have. Memorial Day is a day to remember those whose sacrifices enabled his to celebrate our freedom. Granted, this is has and will always been a day to consider those who have served in the military but I do think it proper and appropriate to remember those civilians who have died in the cause of freedom.

But what do we do next? In this time and in this place, what are we going to do to stop the need for war to be the solution of society’s problems. We know what causes war – when one group feels the need to extend their grasp of power over others, when one group goes to great trouble to take away the essentials of life, should we not be surprised that there is a war?

What would happen if we worked to remove the causes of war? What would happen if we made sure that the sick and injured received medical treatment? What would happen if all people have enough to eat? What would happen if people were treated equally? What if we spent millions and millions of dollars on education and other services that enable people to find their own path? Would this not be a better world? Would this be a world without war?

Do I think that we can eliminate war? No, I don’t. But if we focus on removing the causes of war, we are likely to make a non-starter.

So on the day after Memorial Day, will you be working to ensure that there are no new deaths to remember next year?