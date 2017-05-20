Musings of a Naked Alien | Valerian

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/05/valerian.html



To some, a noble nobleman in an ignoble world – a Caesar;

Defender of Empire, a legislator passing laws, executing Christians.



A flower, a European colonial, invading our native woodlands;

Sometimes called Jacob’s Ladder, connector of heaven and earth;

Pretty flower of many false hopes: healer of the trots and syphilis;

And of some toothy things: toothaches – animal bites – rabies.



In the good, there is always bad.

In the bad, there is often some good.

In the bad, there is the false promise of good,

And in the bad there is a true promise of good.

Maybe I, should then judge less –

Am I not Valerian too?





(image and poetry by tiwago)



