Musings of a Naked Alien | Valerian

To some, a noble nobleman in an ignoble world – a Caesar;
Defender of Empire, a legislator passing laws, executing Christians.
A flower, a European colonial, invading our native woodlands;
Sometimes called Jacob’s Ladder, connector of heaven and earth;
Pretty flower of many false hopes: healer of the trots and syphilis;
And of some toothy things: toothaches – animal bites – rabies.
In the good, there is always bad.
In the bad, there is often some good.
In the bad, there is the false promise of good,
And in the bad there is a true promise of good.
Maybe I, should then judge less –
Am I not Valerian too?
(image and poetry by tiwago)
