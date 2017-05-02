United Methodist Insight | United Methodism Was Designed for Relational Discipleship, not Theological Takeover

Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/perspectives/united-methodism-was-designed/



The United Methodist Judicial Council ruled this past weekend that Karen Oliveto was elected illegally as a bishop because she is a married lesbian. But her election and consecration could not be overthrown because she was an elder in good standing when she was elected. In fact, she served her first church before the Book of Discipline was modified to prohibit gay ordination in 1984. Now the Western Jurisdiction that elected her bishop is tasked with “punishing” her for their decision to elect her, which I’m pretty sure they won’t do. Because that’s the way United Methodist polity is set up. Only with a 2/3 vote can the Council of Bishops supersede the Western Jurisdiction’s process and remove her, and the conservatives don’t have 2/3 of the bishops. Though many will be angry, United Methodism wasn’t designed for ideological takeover; it was designed for relational discipleship.

