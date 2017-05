Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/thoughtfulpastor/2017/05/23/unanswered-prayer-lies-lies/



I left Evangelicalism mostly because of lies about how God answers prayer and keeps all faithful Christians safe. Those lies clear God of all responsibility for human horrors but still insist He (always “he”) stays in total control of everything. Dear Thoughtful Pastor: What good is prayer, in a practical sense? When I try to [Read More…]