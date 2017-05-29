Sunday's Child | Two Different Ways, a reflection on Galatians 5:16-26

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/05/two-different-ways-reflection-on.html



Paul contrasted two ways of living: by the Spirit or by your selfish desires. He added, “They are opposed to each other, so you shouldn’t do whatever you want to do.” On the don’t-do list: sexual immorality, moral corruption, doing whatever feels good, idolatry, drug use, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, anger, quarrels, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, and things like these.

Living by your own selfish desires will harm community because they do not demonstrate or require love of anybody other than oneself thus they are in conflict with the command to love your neighbor as yourself.

Remember the intent of the law is to build a community that would exhibit and allow God’s love to prevail.

Don’t think of this kingdom as something that we have to die to get. It’s a situation that could be possible for us right here and now if only we truly were to consider God our king, if only we truly were to live the way God intended–to sum it up, to love our neighbor as ourself.

