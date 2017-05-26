Musings of a Naked Alien | To: My UMC; Some See…

the MethoBlog

some see weeds
in every field
some see brave
new pioneers

some see weeds
in tended gardens
some see free
spirits and will

some see weeds
in native habitats
some see colonizers
some see immigrants

some see weeds
some see flowers
some see tares
some see people
some see one way
some see another

how can i presume
to weed out weeds
if weeds are any
other plant to me
unless of course
thistles

i hate thistles…


tiwago

(photography by tiwago)

