Musings of a Naked Alien | To: My UMC; Some See…

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/05/to-my-umc-some-see.html



some see weeds

in every field

some see brave

new pioneers





some see weeds

in tended gardens

some see free

spirits and will





some see weeds

in native habitats

some see colonizers

some see immigrants





some see weeds

some see flowers

some see tares

some see people

some see one way

some see another





how can i presume

to weed out weeds

if weeds are any

other plant to me

unless of course

thistles





i hate thistles…









tiwago





(photography by tiwago)